2022 Ford Maverick Lariat AWD walkaround

Take a tour around the new 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup.

While a hybrid powertrain is standard, the all-wheel-drive version you see here is powered by Ford’s turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine producing 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque.

While Ford was able to keep coasts to a minimum, the Maverick doesn’t feel cheap at all.

In fact, it’s full of interesting textures and materials, and packed with smart features inside and out.

Based on the same C2 architecture as the Ford Escape and Bronco Sport, it’s also easy to drive, whether you’re hauling a load down the highway or navigating a tight parking lot.