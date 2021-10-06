7 Tips for Making Your Halloween Pumpkins Last Longer

Although there's no way to make your carved pumpkins last FOREVER, you can still take a few steps to extend their life.
Use these ingenious tips (plus 5 must-have products!) to love your carved pumpkins for longer.
One simple way to tell if you've chosen a good gourd? Take a close look at the stem.
You don't want a moldy, bug-infested Jack-o'-Lantern to be your scariest Halloween decoration.