Woman outraged after discovering husband’s secret financial move

A recently married woman discovered her husband stole her credit cards.She asked for help on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.Her husband of three months opened her mail and used her credit cards.She had already told him not to use them, but he went ahead anyway.

Now she is unsure if she can trust him."When I asked to see proof of some other things (like a supposed court case he was filing with lawyers) he told me he's upset that I don't trust him," the woman said."Am I wrong to be suspicious now?" .Reddit users thought the husband's behavior was a red flag."He literally stole from you," one user said