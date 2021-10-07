Health and Wellness Tips You Need Now

If there's anything we've learned over the past 18 months, it's that we all need to make health and wellness a priority.

A recent blind survey conducted by Shaklee, a pioneer brand in the health and wellness industry, explored how millennials' wellness factors like stress, sleep, and energy has changed since the pandemic.

The results indicate the desire to make wellness a top priority has increased dramatically among young people.

Here is the must-have info on how to make it happen easily and without added stress.