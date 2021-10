Oil Spill Moving South

DIFFERENT POSITION IN THEORGANIZATION.NOW TO THE OIL SPILL OFF THECOAST OF ORANGE COUNTY.1,500 WORKERS JOINEDHE TCLEAN-UP EFFORTS TODAY.FEDERAL INVESTIGATORS SAY THEOILIG R OPERATORS WAITED OVERTHREE HOURS TO SHUT DNOW THERUPTURED PIPELINE SATURDAY, EVENAFTER RECEIVING AN ALARM.A SHIP'S ANCHOR MAY HAVE HOOKEDTHE PIPELINE AND CAUSED MORETHAN 126,000 GALLONS OF OIL TOLEAK INTO THE OCEAN.ASFOR THE EFFECTED WILDLIFE,TODAY, AUTHORITIES SAID THEYRESCUED AT LEAST 13 BIRDS ANDCOLLECTED TWO THAT DIED.THEY ALSO DISCUSSED THE RECOVERYPROCESS FOR MARINE ANIMALS.