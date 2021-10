Srk's Manager Reaches NCB Office, Malaika Looks Hot | Spotted

Shahrukh Khan's Manager Pooja Reached at the NCB office to meet Aryan Khan, Yami Gautam With her Husband Aditya Dhar Spotted At Airport, Malaika Arora slays in her black outfit, Rakul Preet Singh, and more stars spotted.

Have a look.