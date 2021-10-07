I Spend £1000 A Month On My Tanning Addiction | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

A SELF-CONFESSED tanning addict has revealed that he uses tanning injections daily to achieve his sun-kissed complexion.

Jimmy Featherstone, 22, from Hull, UK, claims he has been regularly using sunbeds and fake tan products since he was as young as 15 years old.

Jimmy, whose morning routine includes applying five layers of tan, says gets through a bottle of fake tan every week.

He told Truly: "My skin before I started tanning was quite pale.

I used to use false tan from the tin.

Some days I'd be orange, some days I'd be brown and some days I'd be chocolate." For the past year, Jimmy has even been using tanning injections.

He said: "I was bed-bound for two days after my first injection but I carried on doing this because it made me feel good." But having the 'perfect tanned skin' is not enough for Jimmy, who aspires to become the next Human Ken Doll with the help of plastic surgery.

He has already spent £10,000 on fillers, veneers and tanning and is planning to soon undergo his first major operation - a nose job.

Jimmy's quest to look 'plastic tantastic' has raised concerns among his family and friends who think he's going too far... You can follow Jimmy here: https://www.instagram.com/mranthonyjimmyfeatherstone/