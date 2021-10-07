Navjot Singh Sidhu-led march stopped at Haryana-UP border | Lakhimpur violence | Oneindia News

Today, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh led a protest march from Punjab to Lakhimpur Kheri in protest against the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.
He was stopped at the Yamuna Nagar-Saharanpur border.
#Lakhimpur #NavjotSidhu #FarmerProtest
Navjot Singh Sidhu took out a march to visit Lakhimpur Kheri in the wake of the reported violence which killed eight people.
