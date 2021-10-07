I'm Going To Share My Girlfriend With Other People | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

SHARING your partner with someone else might seem unthinkable for some, but for one couple it's a dream that will soon be realised.

33-year-old Gideon and his 19-year-old girlfriend Marley have been together for nine months and recently decided to venture into the swinger lifestyle.

Now, the pair – who live in conservative Utah – are opening up about their lifestyle with the launch of a new podcast.

Marley said: "We get people saying 'that is not love' and 'that is not what you should be doing in a relationship'.

But I would describe our relationship as explosive and magnetic.

I feel 100 percent comfortable with him." Gideon added: "We weren't designed to just be monogamous.

It's ok to want to be with more than just one person." The couple met when Marley was trained by Gideon at her call-centre job, before the two started a relationship and Marley learned Gideon was an OnlyFans performer.

Quickly, Gideon convinced Marley to start her own OnlyFans, and now the couple have quit their jobs to focus on performing full-time.

But Christian had always harboured a desire to watch his partner with another man, and suggested it to Marley.

Initially she was hesitant, but was open to the idea of trying a foursome.

Now, Christian and Marley have met a couple who they plan to swing with and have been on two dates to gauge their chemistry.

Soon, the two couples aim to do a "full swap" and will fulfill their goal of becoming fully-fledged swingers.

You can find Gideon on Instagram at instagram.com/gideonmazikeen/ And Marley at instagram.com/marley_roze/