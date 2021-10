Corda will take center stage at the Sip 'N Dip Corda will take center stage at the Sip 'N Dip

YOU CAN FIND THESE POST CARDSAND MORE BY HEADING TO KRTVDOT COM.THE SIP N DIP LOUNGE NAMED AWINNER IN IT’S MUSIC BARCONTEST- FILLING THE SEAT LEFTVACANT BY THE LEGENDARY PIANOPAT WHO PASSED AWAY EARLIERTHIS YEAR.AFTER TWO NIGHTS OFPERFORMANCE FROM THE FIVEFINALISTS, GREAT FALLSMUSICIAN JOEL CORDA WASSELECTED BY THE JUDGES TO BETHE NEXT MUSICAL ACT AT THEWORLD FAMOUS LOUNGE.JUDGES PRAISED HIS VOICE,CROWD INTERACTION, AND MUSICALCHOICE.FOR CORDA, WHO GREW UPIDOLIZING PIANO PAT, BEINGNAMED THE NEXT PERFORMER ATTHE SIP IS A DREAM COME TRUEAND NOT A CHAIR HE TAKESLIGHTLY.{"YEAH, I THINK AT LEAST EVYERHALF HOUR YOU HAVE TO HAVE APAT’S GREATEST HITS.

IT’S THEHOUSE THAT PAT BUILT.

ANDMERMAIDS TOO OBVIOUSLY.

I’MNOT TRYING TO DISPARAGE THEWORKS OF THE OWNERS, BUT WELKTA ABOUT PIANO PAT.

THAT’SWHAT IT IS.}CORDA’S FIRST OFFICIALPERFORMANCE AS THE SIP