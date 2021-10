Queen leaves a message in globe-trotting Commonwealth Baton

Queen Elizabeth II leaves a personal message in the Commonwealth Baton as the relay kicked off at Buckingham Palace.

The Baton will cross the globe, visiting all 72 member nations and territories of the Commonwealth before arriving in Birmingham for the Games in 2022.

Report by Edwardst.

