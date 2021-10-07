10 Things Kumail Nanjiani Can't Live Without

There are a few things Kumail Nanjiani can't live without when he travels.
From his Xbox and fancy instant coffee to the Calm meditation app and an extra pair of socks, these are Kumail Nanjiani's travel essentials.
There are a few things Kumail Nanjiani can't live without when he travels.
From his Xbox and fancy instant coffee to the Calm meditation app and an extra pair of socks, these are Kumail Nanjiani's travel essentials.
It shouldn't really be a surprise that actors are good at games of deception.
In the video above, Stranger Things star..