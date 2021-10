Donald Trump is no longer one of Forbes' 400 richest people in America

Former President Donald Trump has been knocked off Forbes Magazine’s latest list of 400 richest people in America, an exclusive group he has been a part of for more than two decades.

In the latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza discusses Trump’s history of lying about his net worth and what this new public blow to his wealth status likely means to the man who famously claims “I’m really rich.”