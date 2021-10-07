Daily Dividend Report: VIAC,TT,GFL,ALLY,CMO

The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021.

ViacomCBS today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on both its Class A and Class B Common Stock.

The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per ordinary share.

The dividend is payable December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 3, 2021.

Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

The Board of Directors of GFL Environmental today announced that it has declared a cash dividend of US$0.011 for each outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share of the Company for the third quarter of 2021.

The cash dividend will be paid on October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 18, 2021.

The Company has designated this dividend as an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act.

The board of directors of Ally Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the company's common stock, payable on Nov.

15, 2021 to stockholders of record on Nov.

1, 2021 Capstead Mortgage announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of $0.014 per common share.

The dividend is payable on October 18, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of October 13, 2021.