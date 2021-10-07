Thursday Sector Leaders: Vehicle Manufacturers, Apparel Stores

In trading on Thursday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%.
Leading the group were shares of Tata Motors, up about 15.3% and shares of NIO up about 8.5% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by Childrens Place, trading higher by about 6.4% and Victorias Secret, trading up by about 6.1% on Thursday.
