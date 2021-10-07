BMG Buys Tina Turner Music Rights for a Reported $50 Million

BMG Buys Tina Turner, Music Rights, for a Reported $50 Million.

The BBC reports that Tina Turner has sold the rights to her entire music catalogue to music publishing company BMG.

BMG will also acquire the rights to Turner's name, image and likeness.

Industry sources claim the company paid over $50 million for the deal.

According to BBC, Turner said that she was confident her work was, "in reliable hands.".

Like any artist, the protection of my life's work, my musical inheritance, is something personal.

I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music, my work is in professional and reliable hands, Tina Turner, via BBC.

CEO Hartwig Masuch said that BMG hopes to introduce Turner's work to new audiences.

Tina Turner's musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences, Hartwig Masuch, BMG CEO, via BBC.

We are honored to take on the job of managing Tina Turner's musical and commercial interests.

It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently.

She is truly and simply, the best, Hartwig Masuch, BMG CEO, via BBC.

BBC reports that the 81-year-old star has been mostly retired since 2009.

Her work has seen a resurgence since a 2021 HBO documentary and a West End musical based on her life, both titled 'Tina,' were produced.

