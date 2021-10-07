Hear from the Mayor: Report from Texas Municipal League meeting If it's Thursday, it's time for another chat with Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

THIS WEEK MAYORPAULETTE GUARDJAO JOINS US FROMON THE ROAD TO DISCUSS ACONFERENCE SHE IS ATTENDINTOGHELPETTE BR SERVE THE CORPUSCHRISTI AND SURROUNDING AREA.{***VO**}SINCE WEDNESDAY MAYOR GUAJDOARHAS BEEN ATTENDING THE 1TH09ANNUAL CONFERENCE AND EXHIBIONTIFOR THE TEXAS MUNICIPAL LEAGUE.THE LEAGUE CONSISTS OF11-HUNDRED CITIES AND SOLYLEEXIST TO ASSIST THOSECOMMUNITIES IN THEIR LEGISLATIVEAGENDAS.

IT PROVIDES A NUMEROUSAMOUNT OF RESOURCES INCLUDINGTRAINING, RESEARCHND ADEVELOPMENT.{***SOT FULL* }MAYOR PAULETTE GUAJARDO / CITYOF CORPUS CHRISTI, "Ashe tPresdient of Region 11 I have 14counties.

And we will be holdingmeetings in Corpus Christi, atleast the first one will be inCorpus Chrsiti.

So what we’ll dois focus on how better can thestate of Tex sasupport ourindividual cities and countiesa.This whole convention in aboutobviously the state of Texas.

Soi m’hoping to learn how otherpeople are dealingerin cthings and issue we may have andthey may have already dethwith."{***ON CAM TAG***wi."thhave already dealth with."{***ON CAM TAG***THE MAYOR WAS JOINED BY THE TYCIMANAGER AND A WFECOUNCILMEMBERS.

