5 children's books to read with kids during Latinx Heritage Month and beyond

Here are five books for little ones from Latinx authors that will help immerse kids in Latin culture as well as foster understanding and appreciation.Dreamers, by Yuyi Morales, $12.68.In this award-winning best seller from Yuyi Morales, Dreamers tells the story of the Mexican-born author and her move to the U.S. with her infant son in 1994.Last Stop on Market Street, by Matt de la Peña, $11.65.Every Sunday, CJ and his nana ride a bus across town.

CJ’s grandma helps her grandson shift his perspective to see the wonder in everyday details.Listening with my Heart, by Gabi Garcia, $12.95.In this book that champions self-compassion, Esperanza finds a heart-shaped rock that inspires her to be more kind to those around her as well as herself.Coquí in the City, by Nomar Perez, $17.99.In this book that’s sprinkled with Spanish phrases, author Nomar Perez finds inspiration in his own childhood experience.If Dominican Were a Color, by Sili Recio, $16.14.Young readers can listen to the gentle rhymes of the text as they take in the vibrant colors of the Caribbean nation