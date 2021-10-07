School District of Palm Beach County's mask mandate violates state policy, board of education rules

As anticipated, the Florida Board of Education on Thursday ruled that eight public school districts — including Palm Beach County — violated state policies by mandating face masks for students without the ability for them to opt out.
