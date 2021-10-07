Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby Cleared to Return to DWTS After COVID-19: 'No More Quarantine For Me'
After contracting a breakthrough case of COVID-19, Cheryl Burke is set to return to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom with Cody Rigsby, who also contracted COVID-19 and has been cleared to compete