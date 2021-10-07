Mom leaves family dumbfounded with ‘ridiculous’ last-minute vacation plans

A man can't believe his mother invited a guest on their family vacation without asking him.He asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for help.He planned a trip for his parents and siblings to travel across Europe and told them he would pay for everything as a gift.But when his mother found out, she decided to invite another family member."My mom also told the family member that I would be paying for them to come along [and] also that I’d be paying for them the entire time there," the man said.But when he uninvited his mother's guest, she got mad at him.Reddit users thought the mother was completely in the wrong."I'm trying to comprehend the sheer audacity it takes to invite somebody else on a vacation that she's not paying for and expect you to pick up the bill," someone said