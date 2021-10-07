Newborn only wants to cuddle with golden retriever

It's only natural for infants to bond with mom and dad.

Yet there's nothing quite like the bond a baby has with their first pet.While some precautions should be taken, it's perfectly safe for a household with small children to have a dog.Most pets wouldn't harm a kid intentionally, and dogs are even instinctually likely to become protective of them.It's no wonder TikTok mom Carly's golden retriever was totally at ease with her newborn."Best buds in the making," the mother wrote in the caption.The golden retriever lay on the couch as Carly's newborn snuggled with the canine.The two were the picture of coziness.But when Dad picked the baby up, he immediately started to fuss.Dad tried to comfort the little guy, but the newborn wasn't having it.When the father put the baby back in his spot with the dog, the tiny tot immediately stopped crying.The adorable video racked up 11.4 million views on TikTok."Well, you lost that baby.

He's a puppy now," a user joked ."The baby is like, 'um excuse me, you're not warm and furry, put me back,'" another said."Your golden is so respectful when you take the baby and then so grateful when you put him back," someone wrote.