Idris Elba, Beyoncé And More Stars Step Out At London Premiere Of ‘The Harder They Fall’
The BFI London Film Festival kicked off with a bang as “The Harder They Fall” hit the big screen on opening night.

The new Netflix western, which is produced by Jay-Z, features a star-studded cast including Idris Elba and Regina King.