St. Landry Crime Stoppers, Acadian recognized for social media campaigns

RECEIVING NATIONAL RECOGNITIONFOR ITS SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS."CRIME STOPPERS USA" AWAEDRDACADIAN TOTAL SECURITY WITH THENATIONAL SOCIAL MEDIAAWARD....AS A THANK YOU FORSPONSORING SAINTLANDRY CRIME STOPPERS FOR THEPAST SIX YEARS --- WITHSOEMTHINGTHAT STARTED OFF AS AN IDEA.WE GOT WITH ACADIANA TOTALSECURITY AND SAID Y HELETS DO ATIP OF THE DAY LETS DO THIS ANDLETS HELP OUT ALL I LIKE TO TRYTO CALL IT ACADIANACRIMESTOPPERS BECAUSE YOU CAN GOON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE AND LOOK ATALL THE CRIMES YOU KNOW THAT'SSPOTLIGHTED IN OUR PARISS.HETHE STATE LEGISLATURE WILL BEHOLDING A