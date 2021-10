No rain relief yet, but drier days coming

Waves of rain will continue Thursday night, with growing flood concerns.

Some areas have had more than four inches of rain since Wednesday night with more on the way.

A heavy line of rain is expected to settle in during the evening hours through the overnight.

He upper low responsible for this rainy week will hang on through Friday, with heavier more widespread rain Friday morning and scattered showers by the afternoon, then drier by the weekend.