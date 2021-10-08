RESIDENT EVIL WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY Movie

RESIDENT EVIL WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans.

In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town.

The company's exodus left the city a wasteland ... with great evil brewing below the surface.

When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

Directed by Johannes Roberts starring Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue, Neal McDonough release date November 24, 2021 (in theaters)