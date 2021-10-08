Love Hard Movie

Love Hard Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A romantic comedy about the lies we tell for love.

An unlucky-in-love LA girl (Nina Dobrev) falls for a rugged East Coast guy (Darren Barnet) on a dating app and decides to surprise him for the holidays -- only to discover that she's been catfished by his childhood friend (Jimmy O.

Yang).

Directed by Hernan Jimenez starring Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O.

Yang, Darren Barnet, Heather McMahan, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover, James Saito, Takayo Fischer, Rebecca Staab, Lochlyn Munro release date November 5, 2021 (on Netflix)