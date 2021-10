The Unlikely Murderer Trailer

The Unlikely Murderer Trailer - Plot Synopsis: This series dramatizes how a man claiming to be a witness at the assassination of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme may have gotten away with murder.

Directed by Charlotte Brandstrom starring Robert Gustafsson, Eva Melander, Peter Andersson, Mikael Persbrandt release date November 5, 2021 (on Netflix)