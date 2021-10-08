Locke and Key s02 Trailer

Locke and Key s02 Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Based on the best-selling graphic novels by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, LOCKE & KEY follows 3 siblings who, after the murder of their father, move to their ancestral home only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities.

With danger lurking closer than they know, Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode unlock more family secrets as they dig deeper into the power and mystery of the keys.

Starring Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Darby Stanchfield, Laysla De Oliveira, Petrice Jones, Griffin Gluck release date October 22, 2021 (on Netflix)