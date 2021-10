“He was the entire package” Friend remembers fallen DEA Agent

AGENT MIKE GARBO WILL BE ASHOW OF GRIEF---AND SOLIDARITYFOR A LAW ENFORCEMENTCOMMUNITY 9 ON YOUR SIDE'SCRAIG SMITH HAS MORE ON THETRADITION, AND A REMEMBRANCEFROM A MAN WHO KNEW GARBO ASHIS LAW ENFORCEMENT CAREERBEGAN.WHEN A BROTHER OR SISTEROFFICER IS KILLED, LAWENFORCEMENT OFFICERS TURN OUTIN FORCE---FROM LARGEMOTORCYCLE ESCORTS FOR THEHEARSE, TO HONOR GUARDS ATHT ECEREMONIES.

THESE ARE IMAGESFROM THE OBSEANRVCES FORUNITED STATES MARSHAL CHASEWHITE SHOT AND KILLED INNOVEMBER 2018 AS HE AND OTHERMARSHALS WORKED TO ARREST AMAN ALREADY ACCUSED OFTHREATENING POLICE.

LOCAL LAWENFORCEMENT HAS BEEN PREPARINGFOR THE CEREMONY AT CALVARYCHAPEL.

LOCAL DEPARTMENTS,DEPARTMENTS FROM AROUND THESTATE AND AROUND THE COUNTRYWILL SEND REPRESENTATIVES.

AGROUP FROM NASHVILLETENNESSEE'S POLICE DEPARTMENTIS EXPECTED.

THAT'S THEDERTMENT WHERE MICHAELGARBO'S LAW ENFORCEMENT CAREERBEGAN, AND WHERE NOW RETIREDOFFICER STEVEANN TLE SAYS HEWORKED WITH MIKE GARBO FOR 12YEARS.

1:38 "HE WAS THE ENTIREPACKAGE WHEN IT CAME TO LAWENFORCEMENT, HE HAD THEBRAINS.

HE HAD THE HEART FORIT AND HE ALSO HAD THEPHYSICAL ABILITIES TO DO IT.HE WAS AN EXCELLENT MARKSMAN.HE WAS IN VERY GOOD PHYSICALSHAPE, MUCH BETTER THAN I'VEEVER BEEN IN MY LIFE." 1:56RUNS: 18 ANTLE SAYS GARBOVOLUNTEERED FOR THE TOUGHASSIGNMENTS, IN HIGH CRIMEAREAS AND WITH NASHVILLE'SSWAT TEAM.

3:23 "THE THINGTHAT STICKS OUT IN MY MINDABOUT HIS WORK WAS THAT HE WASALWAYS CALM, COOL ANDCOLLECTED.

I CAN NEVERREMEMBER A TIME WHEN HE WASUPSET, OR SCARED OR, YOU KNOW,ANGRY, HE ALWAYS WASPROFESSIONAL AT ALL TIMES."3:39 RUNS: 16 ANTLE SAYS HE'SNOT SURPRISED MIKE GARBO WOULDGO TO AN ACTIVE DRUG SMUGGLINGAREA LIKE ARIZONA, OR THATHE'D CONTINUE TO LEAD ARRESTTEAMS EVEN AFTER HE WASPROMOTED TO SUPERVISOR.

8:54"I THINK THAT EVERYBODY THATKNOWS HIM WOULD BE.

DESPITETHE SADNESS THAT WE HAVE THATWE LOST HIM WOULD BE PROUDTHAT HE SERVED HIS COUNTRY ANDHIS COMMUNITY RIGHT UP TO THEEND." 9:05 RUNS: 09 CRAIGSMITH, KGUN9 ON YOUR SIDE