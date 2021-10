Pilots return to work to cover tourism demand | Air Travel is Back to Business | Oneindia News

The pandemic hit one industry harder than any other: For months, air travel was at a worldwide standstill, due to travel restrictions and fears of spreading the coronavirus.

But with increasing vaccination protection, air travel is becoming normal again.

Demand for business travel is expected to rebound by the end of 2022.

Demand will be very strong in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

