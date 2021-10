Perfect Game USA announces first HOF class

Perfect Game USA will have a star studded class joining their inaugural Hall of Fame.

PALMBEACH COUNTY AND THE TREASURCOAST ALLOWS WORLD CLASSSPORTS TO TAKE PLACE ALL YEARLONG.

SOMETIMES THAT ALSOMEANS WE GET TO HOST SOMEWORLD CLASS PARTIES.EARLIER TODAY, PERFECTAM GEANNOUNCED ITS INAUGURAL LLHAOF FAME CLASS AND CELEBRITYGOLF TOURNAMENT THAT WL BEILHELD IN THE PALM BEACHES.

SOMEOF THE NAMES THAT WILL BEHEADLINING THE CLASS AREPHILADELPHIA PHILLIES STARBRYCE HARPER AND L.A ANGELSSTAR MIKE TROUT.

THE CLASSWILL BE INDUCTED ON DECEMBER2ND, AT THE PGA NATIONALRESORT AND SPA IN PALM BCHEAGARDENS.

THOSE INVOLVED WITHTHE YOUTH ORGANZATION EAREXCITED FOR THE FUTURE OF THEPROGRAM.TREVOR HOFFMAN- WH YENOURTALKING ABOUT THE PRMIEENENTORGANIZATION IN YOUTH SPORTS,YOUTH BASE BALL FOR ATTHMATTER, THE SKYTHE KIDS KEEP GETTING BETTERAND BETTER, THE TALENTS FUN TOWATCH AND HOPEFULLY THEY GET ACHANCE TO KEEP GROWING IN ETHGAME.