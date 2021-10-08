FHP trooper, woman avoid serious injuries

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a woman narrowly escaped serious injuries Thursday afternoon when a vehicle nearly ran into them in the median at northbound Interstate 95 and south of Hypoluxo Road.

AS A FLORIDA TROOPER ANDDRIVER NARROWLY ESCAPE SERIOUSINJURY.

THE COLISION IS FROMI-95 AND HYPOLUXO..

THISAFTERNOON... AND F-H-P ISTRYING TO TRACK DOWN THEDRIVER WHO CAUSED IT ALL.

YOUCAN SEE THE TROOPER HELPING ADISABLED MOTORIST..

WHENWOPICK-UPS COLLIDED NELYARHITTING A TROOPER ANS-VDDRIVER.

INCREDIBLY NO ONE WASSERIOUSLY HURT.

F-H-P SAY ETHDRIVER WHO CAUSETHD E PICK-UPS TO CRASH... WAS IN AUNKOWN SEDAN.

THAT DRIVER DNOT STOP.

THE CRASH HAPPENEDAROUND 3:15 TODAY IF- YOUHAVE ANY INFORMATION..

CONCTTACRIME STOPPE