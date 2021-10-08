Arozarena shines, Rays blank Red Sox 5-0 in ALDS opener

Randy Arozarena became the first player to hit a home run and steal home in a postseason game, and rookie Shane McClanahan pitched the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in their AL Division Series opener.
Randy Arozarena became the first player to hit a home run and steal home in a postseason game, and rookie Shane McClanahan pitched the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in their AL Division Series opener.
Rays star Randy Arozarena made history Thursday by becoming the first player in playoff history to steal home and hit a home run in..