Arozarena shines, Rays blank Red Sox 5-0 in ALDS opener
Arozarena shines, Rays blank Red Sox 5-0 in ALDS opener

Randy Arozarena became the first player to hit a home run and steal home in a postseason game, and rookie Shane McClanahan pitched the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in their AL Division Series opener.