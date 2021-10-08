Skip to main content
Hundreds of thousands of children lost a caregiver during pandemic, family reflects on their loss

Hundreds of thousands of children lost a caregiver during pandemic, family reflects on their loss
Hundreds of thousands of children lost a caregiver during pandemic, family reflects on their loss

The study, released by medical journal Pediatrics, found more than 120,000 children lost either a parent or primary caregiver to the virus over a 15-month period.

It's a painful statistic a family who used to live in Parker knows all too well.

