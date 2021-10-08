Hundreds of thousands of children lost a caregiver during pandemic, family reflects on their loss

The study, released by medical journal Pediatrics, found more than 120,000 children lost either a parent or primary caregiver to the virus over a 15-month period.
It's a painful statistic a family who used to live in Parker knows all too well.
The study, released by medical journal Pediatrics, found more than 120,000 children lost either a parent or primary caregiver to the virus over a 15-month period.
It's a painful statistic a family who used to live in Parker knows all too well.
YEARS OLD.THERE'S NO TIME LINE FOR THEAPPROVAL.IN A NEW STUDY, A PAINFULPICTURE OFHE T LOSS CREATED BYTHE PANDEMIC.
Some Florida school districts are reporting thousands of students whose whereabouts remain unknown.
Williamsville private school suing over mask mandate.