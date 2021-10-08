The new SsangYong Musso Trailer

In 2018, the Musso was totally revamped, and a new generation was borne making it smarter, safer, and more stylish than ever.

Musso had a complete re-design from the ground up, and the only thing in common with its’ predecessor was its name.

Fast forward to 2021 and a newly designed, even bolder Musso enters the UK market with a striking, new front styling and grille.

Musso is an award-winning multi-role four-wheel drive pick-up, blending functionality with style and bold features that project stability and on-road presence.

Its striking and impressive, giving it an immediate presence.

Musso, which means “rhino” in Korean, takes its strong and powerful image from the brand’s heritage established over 65-years ago, and from the original Musso of the 1990s.

It is an extremely competent multi-purpose truck with SsangYong values to the core – comprehensively equipped with a sector leading 7-year/150,000-mile warranty, plus a surprising level of interior refinement and great infotainment.

It is fair to say that Musso has disrupted the pick-up market with a tough, strong and value-for-money 4-wheel drive proposition, now more than ever.