GT World Challenge Europe 2021 - Champions Charles Weerts and Dries Vanthoor

Longtime Audi Sport customer, the Belgian Team WRT squad, enjoyed a successful season in the GT World Challenge Europe with Audi Sport drivers Charles Weerts and Dries Vanthoor.

The young Belgians Weerts and Vanthoor secured their second Sprint Cup drivers’ title at Brands Hatch together with Team WRT from Baudour winning the teams’ title.

One week later, the two Audi Sport drivers won the overall drivers’ title at the Nürburgring before the overall teams’ title was clinched by Team WRT at Valencia three weeks later.