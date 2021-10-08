'Heart-breaking': Reaction to Newcastle Saudi takeover

The fiancée of a murdered journalist has criticised the "heart-breaking" takeover of Newcastle United FC by a Saudi-led consortium, as she urged football fans and officials to consider human rights.

Hatice Cengiz's partner Jamal Khashoggi was murdered after criticising the Arab kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

She appealed to the Premier League: "Please think about what you are doing again.

There are real values and real things in our lives more important than money." Report by Buseld.

