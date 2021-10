'Is this a prank?': Nobel Prize winner's reaction to award

The 2021 winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature has spoken of his shock at being awarded the accolade and how he believed he was receiving a prank call.

UK-based Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah said: "The person speaking to me very, very mildly said 'no, congratulations', and I still didn't believe him … it's very wonderful, I'm not complaining." Report by Buseld.

