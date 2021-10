Shapps: Covid travel update a ‘major step forward’

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has hailed the latest Covid travel update as a "major step forward" in allowing families to reunite and boosting the travel sector.

The new rules see 47 countries removed from the UK's red list and exempts fully vaccinated people entering from a further 37 countries from quarantine and testing.

Report by Buseld.

