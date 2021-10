Brits urged to take up flu jab in biggest ever rollout

The chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency has urged people to take up the flu jab this winter, as the NHS rolls out the country's biggest ever flu vaccination programme.

Dr Jenny Harries explained that a "skipped" year of flu last year due to Covid lockdown could mean high numbers of infection this year, all while coronavirus infections remain "significant".

Report by Buseld.

