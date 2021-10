New Watson Center poll shows gubernatorial race narrowing

Former Democratic Gov.

Terry McAuliffe leads Republican Glenn Youngkin, 49%-45%, in Virginia’s contest for governor, according to a survey of likely voters released today by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University.

McAuliffe’s lead has slipped 5 points since the Wason Center poll in August, narrowing to within this survey’s margin of error (+/-4.2%).