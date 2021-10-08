Trump to Hannity: Haitians Seeking to Enter US ‘Probably Have AIDS’

Former President Trump explained to Fox News’ Sean Hannity allowing Haitians into the US is “like a death wish for our country.”
Former President Trump explained to Fox News’ Sean Hannity allowing Haitians into the US is “like a death wish for our country.”
Trump doubled down on disparaging remarks he made toward Haiti during his presidency, when he also reportedly accused Haitians of..
Trump doubled down on disparaging remarks he made toward Haiti during his presidency, when he also reportedly accused Haitians of..