Friday 5:15 a.m. forecast

IN ADVANCE TO EVERYBODY THATHELPED WITH THIS AND THE FAMILY.WE HAVE A BEAUTIFUL START TO OURDAY HERE ON THE DOG WALKINGFORECA.STUPPER 40s TO LOW 50s.MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES.UPPER 70s, NEAR 80 BETWEEN 4 AND5:00, AND WE WILL SEE MORE CLOUDVECOR.PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES EXPECTEDTODAY, THIS AFTERNOON, MOST OFTHE WET WEATHER WE WILL SEEIL WLBE IN THE MOUNTAINS OVER THENEXT FEW DAYS, SO MORE MOUNTAINRAIN SHOWERS THIS AFTERNOON, DRYON THE PLAINS.IF WE GET 1 OR 2 SHOWERS ROLLINGEAST IT WON'T BE A LOT, BUT WITHTHE INCREASE IN CLOUD COVER SOMEDARKER CLOUDS.60s IN DENVER ON SUNDAY SO ITWILL GET A LITTLE COOLER FOR THESECOND HALF THE WEEKEND.TODAY AND TOMORROW STILL TALKING70s.53 IN DENVER RIGHT NOW, YOU AREGOING TO FIND MID TO UPPER 50sNEAR BROOMFIELD AND BOULDER.CENTENNIAL AND AURORA 51, ANDLAKEWOOD, 48.A NICE START, EVEN UP ANDTHROUGH THE MOUNTAINS, MOSTTOWNS ABOVE FREEZING.WE HAVE RAIN ALREADY HITTINGPARTS OF WESTERN COLORADO, NEARTELLURIDE AND DURANGO, YOU WILLSEE IN THROUGH THE SAN JUANSSOME WET WEATHER AND ABOVE ABOUT10,000 FEET IT'S GOING TO MIX INWITH SOME SN,OW BOTH TONIGHT ANDTHEN AGAIN ON SATURDAY NIGHT.40s AND 50s THIS MORNING, SHOULDBE AT ABOUT 70°° BY 11:00, SO LOTO MID 70s BY LUNCH.YOU CAN SEE WE GET A BIT MORECLOUD COVER AND A FEW SHOWERSCOULD CREEP EAST LATEAFTERNOON/EARLY EVENING.MOST IN THE MOUNTAINS, COOLER BYTHAT POINT.50s BETWEEN4 AND 5.65 HERE IN TOWN, FRIDAY NIGHT IFYOU HAVE ANY PLANS WE SHOULD BEBY 10:00 WITH SOME MILDCONDITIONS.A LIGHT EXTRA LAYER THISEVENING.50s EARLY TOMORROW MORNING ANDAGAIN WE'LL SEE A SPOTTY SHOWEROR TWO.OVERALL, PRETTY QUIET.LOW 70s SATURDAY AFTERNOON WITHAS YOU CAN SEE A LITTLE MORESNOW FOR THE MOUNTAINS.IT IS GOING TO GET COLDER IN THEOVERNIGHT HOURS.DROP BACK TO THE 20s IN THE HIGHCOUNTRY, SO GOOD SNOW-MAKINGWEATHER THIS WEEKEND ITON NEXTWEEK.HERE IS WHERE THE BIGGER CHANGECOMES IN.COOLER SUNDAY, MID 60s, BACK TONEAR 70 ON MONDAY, AND THEN THENEXT STORM, THE NEXT COLD FRONT,DEFINITELY A COLDER ONE.SHOWERS DEVELOPING TUESDAY.TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY,SWITCH OVER TO SNOW, NOT A LOTBUT A LITTLE, ENOUGH THAT ITCOULD BE THE FIRST OFFICIALSNOW.