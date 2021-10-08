Starmer: PM's conference speech "load of old baloney"

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of failing to address the impact of the cut to Universal Credit that comes into force this week amid rising energy prices.

"The government is ignoring this problem.

We had a speech from the Prime Minister this week, in my opinion it was a load of old baloney … and he didn't even have the respect to address the six million people who are going to lose this money," he said.

Report by Buseld.

