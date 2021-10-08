Happy Birthday, Bruno Mars!

Peter Gene Hernandez turns 36 years old today.

Here are five fun facts to celebrate the famous singer.

1.

The multitalented performer can play the drums, keyboard, bass, guitar and sing.

2.

His stage name was inspired by wrestler Bruno Sammartino.

3.

He began performing when he was 4 years old with his family band, The Love Notes.

4.

The young Elvis impersonator made his film debut as a child in the movie, ‘Honeymoon in Vegas.’.

5.

He is one of few artists to win three major category Grammys for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

