One Click Download App install guide for Android TV box

In this video we will be going over how to install downloader on ANY tv box that does not have the google tv operating system.

Downloader is a browser which allows you to quickly install and download files.

Using Downloader saves you a ton of time when setting up your android tv box.

With the generic Android box it can be frustrating trying to put stuff on it, so downloader will help solve this issue.

Check out the full install guide to find out more!