'Two for price of one': Flu jab offered with Covid booster

The new NHS flu jab campaign has been praised by those taking up the offer alongside their Covid booster vaccine today, with members of the public describing it as "two for the price of one".

It comes as medics warn of the potential for a "particularly bad" flu season after last year's Covid lockdown reduced people's exposure to strains of flu.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn