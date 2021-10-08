Brazil event commemorates 600,000 COVID victims

An activist group held a memorial on Copacabana Beach on Friday as Brazil surpassed 600-thousand deaths from coronavirus.
This milestone puts the country second in the world for lives lost to COVID-19, just behind the US.
