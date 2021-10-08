Dave Chappelle Doubles Down on Jokes Amid Netflix Special Controversy and Talks Cancel Culture | THR News

After being called out for transphobic jokes in ‘The Closer,’ the comedian performed at the Hollywood Bowl in front of Brad Pitt, Tiffany Haddish and Stevie Wonder and dismissed the outcry: "F— Twitter.
This is real life."
After being called out for transphobic jokes in ‘The Closer,’ the comedian performed at the Hollywood Bowl in front of Brad Pitt, Tiffany Haddish and Stevie Wonder and dismissed the outcry: "F— Twitter.
This is real life."
Jaclyn Moore opens up to The Hollywood Reporter about her decision to boycott Netflix after the streaming service released Dave..
Dave Chappelle has dismissed the outcry that erupted over controversial jokes made in his newest comedy special that was aimed at..